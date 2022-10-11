Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

Valeria Martinez
Foresight Group's acquisition spree, organic inflows and valuation uplifts have driven a 42% surge in assets under management, rising to £12.6bn. The group's £3.3bn acquisition activity push, supported by continued organic inflows and valuation uplifts of more than £500m, saw its AUM grow from £8.8bn in the period.  Volatile markets drove the firm's capital management division to report £163m in performance losses, but this was partially offset by net inflows of £26m in the period. AUM for this division was £1.5bn at the period end, down 8.5% on FY22. Since the company's IPO in 201...

