Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

Foresight Group's acquisition spree, organic inflows and valuation uplifts have driven a 42% surge in assets under management, rising to £12.6bn. The group's £3.3bn acquisition activity push, supported by continued organic inflows and valuation uplifts of more than £500m, saw its AUM grow from £8.8bn in the period. Volatile markets drove the firm's capital management division to report £163m in performance losses, but this was partially offset by net inflows of £26m in the period. AUM for this division was £1.5bn at the period end, down 8.5% on FY22. Since the company's IPO in 201...