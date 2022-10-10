Two UK advice firms declared in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared two UK advice firms, Everyday Financial Advice and The TJM Partnership Limited, in default. Leicestershire-based Everyday Financial Advice, trading as Tudor Court Financial Planning, ceased to be authorised to provide regulated activities and products by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on 11 July 2019, according to the FCA register. The firm had three co-directors, Stacey-Ann McCabe, Michael Moran, and Robert Lallo, wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes