Two UK advice firms declared in default

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock • 3 min read
Two UK advice firms declared in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared two UK advice firms, Everyday Financial Advice and The TJM Partnership Limited, in default. Leicestershire-based Everyday Financial Advice, trading as Tudor Court Financial Planning, ceased to be authorised to provide regulated activities and products by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on 11 July 2019, according to the FCA register. The firm had three co-directors, Stacey-Ann McCabe, Michael Moran, and Robert Lallo, wi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Ayesha Venkataraman
Author spotlight

Ayesha Venkataraman

News Editor

View profile
More from Ayesha Venkataraman

FSCS to close LCF compensation scheme this month

FCA to conduct 'holistic review' of the advice and guidance boundary

More on Regulation

FSCS to close LCF compensation scheme this month
Regulation

FSCS to close LCF compensation scheme this month

Ayesha Venkataraman
Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 07 October 2022 • 2 min read
First class regulatory innovation
Regulation

First class regulatory innovation

Christina Rolle
clock 03 October 2022 • 10 min read
Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner said: "I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank.”
Regulation

Bank of England and Swiss Finma monitoring Credit Suisse as market concern rises - reports

Speculation driven by statement

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read