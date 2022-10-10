Two UK advice firms declared in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared two UK advice firms, Everyday Financial Advice and The TJM Partnership Limited, in default. Leicestershire-based Everyday Financial Advice, trading as Tudor Court Financial Planning, ceased to be authorised to provide regulated activities and products by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on 11 July 2019, according to the FCA register. The firm had three co-directors, Stacey-Ann McCabe, Michael Moran, and Robert Lallo, wi...