Germany overtakes UK as most shorted European market

Germany overtook the UK to become the most shorted country in Europe in September, despite heightened volatility in the UK. Data compiled by SEI Novus covering €30bn in short positions from over 150 managers found that German short exposures stood at 25.5%, compared to the UK's 20.2% and number three Sweden's 11.4%. Both the UK and Germany have consistently been in the top two countries with the greatest short exposures since February of this year. The data also found that industria...