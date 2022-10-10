Truss overrules chancellor on Treasury permanent secretary choice - reports

Prime Minister Liz Truss has vetoed the government's plans to appoint Antonia Romeo as Treasury permanent secretary. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced Romeo, who is currently permanent secretary at the justice department, would fill the position last week. However, the FT has reported that government insiders have revealed Truss has overruled Kwarteng on the appointment. The new permanent secretary was instead announced as James Bowler, who was previously permanent secretary to the De...