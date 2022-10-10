Martin Gilbert steps down from board of two Lux abrdn funds over potential conflicts of interest

AssetCo chair Martin Gilbert has been asked to step down from the board of two abrdn funds over potential conflicts of interest. abrdn said Gilbert had left his role on the board of two of the company's SICAVs because of his positions in other asset management firms. The company said that Gilbert's departure was not a result of the company's alleged failures in anti-money laundering processes at its Luxembourg arm. The Sunday Times reported yesterday (9 October) that more than 20 in...