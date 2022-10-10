PraxisIFM debuts new branding as it continues growth pattern

Praxis, a global financial services business listed on The International Stock Exchange (TISE), has launched a refreshed brand, under the name, Praxis. This is the new brand name of the PraxisIFM Group. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Praxis also reported revenue of £23.6m and adjusted EBITDA of £2.8m in its latest results. The gross profit margin increased by 3% in the period as a result of efficiencies initiated in 2021, alongside a focus on the Group's operating expenses, it said....