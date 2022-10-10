First-ever global corporate mental health benchmark unveiled by CCLA

clock • 4 min read
First-ever global corporate mental health benchmark unveiled by CCLA

CCLA Investment Management today (10 October) unveiled the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark - Global 100, which it said reveals leadership, disclosure and public commitments on mental health are lacking in world's largest companies.  It found only 19% of company CEOs have publicly signalled their leadership commitment on employee mental health and just 15% of companies have published objectives or targets for mental health.  While less than a third of companies (28%) have publishe...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Investments - the search for a safe harbour

Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank puts CEO on compulsory leave amid investigation