Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

The Bank of England is ramping up its temporary bond buying program to prepare banks for liquidity pressures as the scheme reaches its end on Friday (14 October). The bank previously said it would buy up to £5bn in gilts per day, or £65bn over the course of the program, but has now increased the limit to £10bn. In a statement this morning (10 October), the bank said it was "prepared to deploy this unused capacity to increase the maximum size of the remaining five auctions above the curr...