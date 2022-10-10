Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

Quilter CEO and director Paul Feeney is set to step down from him role at the end of this month, to be replaced by platform boss Steven Levin. Feeney, who has led the firm for ten years, will remain at the firm to "support an orderly transition". Levin has worked at the firm since 1998 and has been CEO of Quilter's investment platform and Quilter Investors since 2017. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Stuart Clark of Quilter I...