Link returns £20m to Woodford investors in first distribution since 2020

Link Fund Solutions has warned investors that the winding up of the former Woodford Equity Income fund is likely to last into the second half of 2023, dragging the closure into its fourth year. The warning comes as part of a letter to investors published yesterday (6 October), with the former authorised corporate director suggesting investors will need to reset any expectations they may have. "Investors are reminded that the assets that remain to be sold are the less liquid assets of th...