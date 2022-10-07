Amundi hires Schroders director for top MENA distribution role

Amundi today (7 October) named Nisarg Trivedi as head of third party distribution for the Middle East. Trivedi joins Amundi from Schroders in Dubai, where he was a director since 2017. He will be responsible for intermediary clients across the Middle East and Africa. Trivedi gained his strong sales and asset management background as head of sales at Barings from 2010 to 2017 between Dubai and Singapore. He previously worked for Bank Muscat between 2008 and 2010 ,HDFC Asset Mana...