Amundi hires Schroders director for top MENA distribution role

Amundi today (7 October) named Nisarg Trivedi as head of third party distribution for the Middle East. Trivedi joins Amundi from Schroders in Dubai, where he was a director since 2017. He will be responsible for intermediary clients across the Middle East and Africa. Trivedi gained his strong sales and asset management background as head of sales at Barings from 2010 to 2017 between Dubai and Singapore. He previously worked for Bank Muscat between 2008 and 2010 ,HDFC Asset Mana...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes