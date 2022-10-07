Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended individuals and companies from across the international financial services industry in our 23nd annual International Investment Awards 2022, which took place on Thursday 6 October.

Here are the full results, which you can also see in the awards event video here

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
WINNER
KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors 
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management 

Highly Commended
Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management 

Best Family Office
WINNER 
MBMG Family Office 

Highly Commended 
Wimmer Family Office 

Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man 
WINNER
Halo Investing

Highly Commended
Money Trove

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager 

WINNER
Evelyn Partners 

Highly Commended
Rathbones 
LGT Wealth Management

Best International Financial Centre

WINNER 
Guernsey 

Highly Commended
Isle of Man 

Best International Fund Group 

WINNER 
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management 

Highly Commended
Fisher Investments
KBI Global Investors

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
WINNER
Utmost Group

Highly Commended
IFGL

Best International Life Group (UK)

WINNER
Canada Life 

Highly Commended
Utmost Group

Best International Pension Plan

WINNER
Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group

Highly Commended
International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited 

Best International Platform
WINNER
Ardan International

Highly Commended
Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond
WINNER

PIMS - RL360 

Highly Commended
Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

Best International Savings Plan 
WINNER

Evolution Plus - Investors Trust 

Highly Commended
RSP - RL360 
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life

Best International Trust Product 
WINNER

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life

Highly Commended
Advantage Trust - The UAP Group

Best Protection Plan
WINNER
IPME+ Friends Provident International Limited 

Highly Commended
CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life 

International Campaign of the Year
WINNER
Finance Isle of Man 
Investors Trust 

Highly Commended
Canada Life

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

WINNER
Canada Life 

Highly Commended
The UAP Group

International DFM Product Provider of the Year 
WINNER
Evelyn Partners 

Highly Commended

Aviva Investors
Rathbone Unit Trust Management

European Fund Selector of the Year - Sponsored by SharingAlpha
WINNER 

Austin Robillard, Murdoch Asset Management 

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry) 
WINNER

Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board 

Highly Commended
LGT Wealth Management Ltd 

Excellence in Fintech (Advisers) 
WINNER
OpesFidelio 

Highly Commended 
MDOTM

Excellence in Fintech (Industry) 
WINNER
Hansard

Highly Commended 
Investors Trust 

Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)
WINNER
LGT Wealth Management

Highly Commended 
Standard Bank Offshore Group 
KBI Global Investors

Excellence in Private Banking 
WINNER
Standard Bank

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres
WINNER
Finance Isle of Man 

Unsung Hero (Advisers)
WINNER
Rubina Khan - Holborn Assets - 1st

Highly Commended
Rashay Makan - Carrick Wealth - 2nd
Nathan Prior - Partners Wealth Management -3rd

Unsung Hero (Industry)
WINNER
Milly Baker - LGT Wealth Management- 1st

Highly Commended
Richard Williams - Continental Financial Services  - 2nd
Stephen Prout - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - 3rd


Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group 

REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Hoxton Capital Management
Europe - Abbey Wealth
Africa - Carrick Wealth
Middle East - Abacus Financial Consultants LLC
Asia - Holborn Assets
Lat Am - Aiva
ROW - Hoxton

WINNER (Global)
Hoxton Capital Management

Highly Commended (Global)
Abacus Financial Consultants

Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Sponsored by Hansard 
REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Hoxton
Europe - Abbey Wealth
Africa - Carrick Wealth
Middle East - Holborn
Asia - Holborn
Lat Am - Aiva
ROW - Hoxton

WINNER  (Global)
Holborn Assets 

Highly Commended (Global)
Hoxton Capital Management

Excellence in Client Service (Industry)
REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Evelyn Partners
Europe - The UAP Group
Africa - Hansard
Middle East - Investors Trust
Asia - Hansard
Lat Am - Investors Trust
ROW - RL360

WINNER (Global)
Hansard

Highly Commended (Global)
Investors Trust

Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) 
WINNER
Sam Ebbs - Holborn Assets - 1st

Highly Commended
Nobumitsu Kashiwamura - Infinity Solutions - 2nd
Giles Maynard - Carrick Wealth -3rd

Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry) 
WINNER
Nicolas Henderson - Investors Trust - 1st

Highly Commended
Andrew Moore - Carrick Wealth - 2nd

Jack Rampton - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - Joint 3rd
James Floyd - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd

Personality of the Year (Advisers)
WINNER
Riyad Adamou - Holborn Assests - 1st 

Highly Commended
Trevor Keidan - Infinity Solutions - 2nd
Seanagh Fannin - Carrick Wealth - 3rd

Personality of the Year (Industry)
WINNER 
Andy Newman - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - 1st

Highly Commended
Nigel Le Quesne - JTC Group - 2nd
Simon Pickering - Dept for Enterprise, Isle of Man Govt - Joint 3rd
Rob Shipman - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd

