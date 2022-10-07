Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended individuals and companies from across the international financial services industry in our 23nd annual International Investment Awards 2022, which took place on Thursday 6 October.

Here are the full results, which you can also see in the awards event video here.

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

WINNER

KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors

Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management

Highly Commended

Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management

Best Family Office

WINNER

MBMG Family Office

Highly Commended

Wimmer Family Office

Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man

WINNER

Halo Investing

Highly Commended

Money Trove

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

WINNER

Evelyn Partners

Highly Commended

Rathbones

LGT Wealth Management

Best International Financial Centre

WINNER

Guernsey

Highly Commended

Isle of Man

Best International Fund Group

WINNER

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Highly Commended

Fisher Investments

KBI Global Investors

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

WINNER

Utmost Group

Highly Commended

IFGL

Best International Life Group (UK)

WINNER

Canada Life

Highly Commended

Utmost Group

Best International Pension Plan

WINNER

Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group

Highly Commended

International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited

Best International Platform

WINNER

Ardan International

Highly Commended

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

WINNER

PIMS - RL360

Highly Commended

Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

Best International Savings Plan

WINNER

Evolution Plus - Investors Trust

Highly Commended

RSP - RL360

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life

Best International Trust Product

WINNER

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life

Highly Commended

Advantage Trust - The UAP Group

Best Protection Plan

WINNER

IPME+ Friends Provident International Limited

Highly Commended

CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life

International Campaign of the Year

WINNER

Finance Isle of Man

Investors Trust

Highly Commended

Canada Life

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

WINNER

Canada Life

Highly Commended

The UAP Group

International DFM Product Provider of the Year

WINNER

Evelyn Partners

Highly Commended

Aviva Investors

Rathbone Unit Trust Management

European Fund Selector of the Year - Sponsored by SharingAlpha

WINNER

Austin Robillard, Murdoch Asset Management

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry)

WINNER

Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board

Highly Commended

LGT Wealth Management Ltd

Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)

WINNER

OpesFidelio

Highly Commended

MDOTM

Excellence in Fintech (Industry)

WINNER

Hansard

Highly Commended

Investors Trust

Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)

WINNER

LGT Wealth Management

Highly Commended

Standard Bank Offshore Group

KBI Global Investors

Excellence in Private Banking

WINNER

Standard Bank

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres

WINNER

Finance Isle of Man

Unsung Hero (Advisers)

WINNER

Rubina Khan - Holborn Assets - 1st

Highly Commended

Rashay Makan - Carrick Wealth - 2nd

Nathan Prior - Partners Wealth Management -3rd

Unsung Hero (Industry)

WINNER

Milly Baker - LGT Wealth Management- 1st

Highly Commended

Richard Williams - Continental Financial Services - 2nd

Stephen Prout - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - 3rd



Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group

REGIONAL WINNERS

UK - Hoxton Capital Management

Europe - Abbey Wealth

Africa - Carrick Wealth

Middle East - Abacus Financial Consultants LLC

Asia - Holborn Assets

Lat Am - Aiva

ROW - Hoxton

WINNER (Global)

Hoxton Capital Management

Highly Commended (Global)

Abacus Financial Consultants

Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Sponsored by Hansard

REGIONAL WINNERS

UK - Hoxton

Europe - Abbey Wealth

Africa - Carrick Wealth

Middle East - Holborn

Asia - Holborn

Lat Am - Aiva

ROW - Hoxton

WINNER (Global)

Holborn Assets

Highly Commended (Global)

Hoxton Capital Management

Excellence in Client Service (Industry)

REGIONAL WINNERS

UK - Evelyn Partners

Europe - The UAP Group

Africa - Hansard

Middle East - Investors Trust

Asia - Hansard

Lat Am - Investors Trust

ROW - RL360

WINNER (Global)

Hansard

Highly Commended (Global)

Investors Trust

Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers)

WINNER

Sam Ebbs - Holborn Assets - 1st

Highly Commended

Nobumitsu Kashiwamura - Infinity Solutions - 2nd

Giles Maynard - Carrick Wealth -3rd

Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry)

WINNER

Nicolas Henderson - Investors Trust - 1st

Highly Commended

Andrew Moore - Carrick Wealth - 2nd

Jack Rampton - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - Joint 3rd

James Floyd - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd

Personality of the Year (Advisers)

WINNER

Riyad Adamou - Holborn Assests - 1st

Highly Commended

Trevor Keidan - Infinity Solutions - 2nd

Seanagh Fannin - Carrick Wealth - 3rd

Personality of the Year (Industry)

WINNER

Andy Newman - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - 1st

Highly Commended

Nigel Le Quesne - JTC Group - 2nd

Simon Pickering - Dept for Enterprise, Isle of Man Govt - Joint 3rd

Rob Shipman - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd