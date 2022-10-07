Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended individuals and companies from across the international financial services industry in our 23nd annual International Investment Awards 2022, which took place on Thursday 6 October.
Here are the full results, which you can also see in the awards event video here.
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
WINNER
KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management
Highly Commended
Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management
Best Family Office
WINNER
MBMG Family Office
Highly Commended
Wimmer Family Office
Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man
WINNER
Halo Investing
Highly Commended
Money Trove
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
WINNER
Evelyn Partners
Highly Commended
Rathbones
LGT Wealth Management
Best International Financial Centre
WINNER
Guernsey
Highly Commended
Isle of Man
Best International Fund Group
WINNER
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Highly Commended
Fisher Investments
KBI Global Investors
Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
WINNER
Utmost Group
Highly Commended
IFGL
Best International Life Group (UK)
WINNER
Canada Life
Highly Commended
Utmost Group
Best International Pension Plan
WINNER
Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group
Highly Commended
International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited
Best International Platform
WINNER
Ardan International
Highly Commended
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond
WINNER
PIMS - RL360
Highly Commended
Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust
Best International Savings Plan
WINNER
Evolution Plus - Investors Trust
Highly Commended
RSP - RL360
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life
Best International Trust Product
WINNER
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life
Highly Commended
Advantage Trust - The UAP Group
Best Protection Plan
WINNER
IPME+ Friends Provident International Limited
Highly Commended
CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life
International Campaign of the Year
WINNER
Finance Isle of Man
Investors Trust
Highly Commended
Canada Life
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
WINNER
Canada Life
Highly Commended
The UAP Group
International DFM Product Provider of the Year
WINNER
Evelyn Partners
Highly Commended
Aviva Investors
Rathbone Unit Trust Management
European Fund Selector of the Year - Sponsored by SharingAlpha
WINNER
Austin Robillard, Murdoch Asset Management
Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry)
WINNER
Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board
Highly Commended
LGT Wealth Management Ltd
Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)
WINNER
OpesFidelio
Highly Commended
MDOTM
Excellence in Fintech (Industry)
WINNER
Hansard
Highly Commended
Investors Trust
Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)
WINNER
LGT Wealth Management
Highly Commended
Standard Bank Offshore Group
KBI Global Investors
Excellence in Private Banking
WINNER
Standard Bank
Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres
WINNER
Finance Isle of Man
Unsung Hero (Advisers)
WINNER
Rubina Khan - Holborn Assets - 1st
Highly Commended
Rashay Makan - Carrick Wealth - 2nd
Nathan Prior - Partners Wealth Management -3rd
Unsung Hero (Industry)
WINNER
Milly Baker - LGT Wealth Management- 1st
Highly Commended
Richard Williams - Continental Financial Services - 2nd
Stephen Prout - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - 3rd
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group
REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Hoxton Capital Management
Europe - Abbey Wealth
Africa - Carrick Wealth
Middle East - Abacus Financial Consultants LLC
Asia - Holborn Assets
Lat Am - Aiva
ROW - Hoxton
WINNER (Global)
Hoxton Capital Management
Highly Commended (Global)
Abacus Financial Consultants
Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Sponsored by Hansard
REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Hoxton
Europe - Abbey Wealth
Africa - Carrick Wealth
Middle East - Holborn
Asia - Holborn
Lat Am - Aiva
ROW - Hoxton
WINNER (Global)
Holborn Assets
Highly Commended (Global)
Hoxton Capital Management
Excellence in Client Service (Industry)
REGIONAL WINNERS
UK - Evelyn Partners
Europe - The UAP Group
Africa - Hansard
Middle East - Investors Trust
Asia - Hansard
Lat Am - Investors Trust
ROW - RL360
WINNER (Global)
Hansard
Highly Commended (Global)
Investors Trust
Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers)
WINNER
Sam Ebbs - Holborn Assets - 1st
Highly Commended
Nobumitsu Kashiwamura - Infinity Solutions - 2nd
Giles Maynard - Carrick Wealth -3rd
Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry)
WINNER
Nicolas Henderson - Investors Trust - 1st
Highly Commended
Andrew Moore - Carrick Wealth - 2nd
Jack Rampton - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - Joint 3rd
James Floyd - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd
Personality of the Year (Advisers)
WINNER
Riyad Adamou - Holborn Assests - 1st
Highly Commended
Trevor Keidan - Infinity Solutions - 2nd
Seanagh Fannin - Carrick Wealth - 3rd
Personality of the Year (Industry)
WINNER
Andy Newman - LGT Wealth Management Ltd - 1st
Highly Commended
Nigel Le Quesne - JTC Group - 2nd
Simon Pickering - Dept for Enterprise, Isle of Man Govt - Joint 3rd
Rob Shipman - The UAP Group - Joint 3rd