Franklin Templeton's head of UK wholesale leaves firm

Alex Barry left his role as head of UK wholesale for Franklin Templeton on 30 September. In his place, Harry Reeves has been appointed to the newly created role of head of sales, UK wholesale, for the firm. Reeves, who is currently business development director, UK wholesale, joined Franklin Templeton in 2020 as part of the Legg Mason acquisition. Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm He will be responsible for wholesale sales activities in th...