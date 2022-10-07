Credit Suisse offers to buy back $3bn of its bonds

Credit Suisse Group said on 7 October that it is offering to repurchase debt securities for around $3bn as the Swiss-headquartered global banking group seeks to control its liabilities ahead of a restructuring. It is offering to buy back eight euro-or pound sterling-denominated senior debt securities for a total of up to €1bn and 12 dollar-denominated securities for up to $2bn. Both offers are subject to various conditions and will expire on 3 November and 10 November respectively, Cre...