Credit Suisse offers to buy back $3bn of its bonds

clock • 1 min read
Credit Suisse offers to buy back $3bn of its bonds

Credit Suisse Group said on 7 October that it is offering to repurchase debt securities for around $3bn as the Swiss-headquartered global banking group seeks to control its liabilities ahead of a restructuring. It is offering to buy back eight euro-or pound sterling-denominated senior debt securities for a total of up to €1bn and 12 dollar-denominated securities for up to $2bn.  Both offers are subject to various conditions and will expire on 3 November and 10 November respectively, Cre...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Zurich-based wealth group debuts in DIFC 

Nedgroup Investments makes 'global move' with record inflows and key Europe hire 