Nedgroup Investments makes 'global move' with record inflows and key Europe hire 

clock • 2 min read
Nedgroup Investments makes 'global move' with record inflows and key Europe hire 

Nedgroup Investments has named Tom Caddick as managing director of the international business representing a key new appointment based in Europe.  Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa and with offices in Johannesburg, London and the Isle of Man, Nedgroup Investments has AUM of just under $19bn (as of end of September), with gross inflows for the year-to-date totalling $890m.  Caddick will lead the business from 1 December 2022, taking over from Andrew Lodge, who retires in Q1 2023 a...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Zurich-based wealth group debuts in DIFC 

The future of asset management distribution