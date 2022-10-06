Nedgroup Investments makes 'global move' with record inflows and key Europe hire 

Nedgroup Investments has named Tom Caddick as managing director of the international business representing a key new appointment based in Europe. Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa and with offices in Johannesburg, London and the Isle of Man, Nedgroup Investments has AUM of just under $19bn (as of end of September), with gross inflows for the year-to-date totalling $890m. Caddick will lead the business from 1 December 2022, taking over from Andrew Lodge, who retires in Q1 2023 a...