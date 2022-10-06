The future of asset management distribution

At this stage it is evident to everyone that we have entered another cycle for financial markets and the worldwide economy, which it will be difficult to resolve as rapidly as it may have done in the past. On the bright side there is a lot of uninvested liquidity and with this new scenario saving rates will grow and markets will offer opportunities for investors, says Furio Pietribiasi, CEO of Mediolanum International Funds. It is going to be a critical test for investment teams and their...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes