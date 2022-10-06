Allianz and Goldman Sachs among firms accused of 'moralwashing' on Russia

The Moral Rating Agency has accused 12 corporations of "moralwashing or making confusing statements about their involvement with Russia", among which are financial firms Allianz and Goldman Sachs. The MRA said that many corporations had been "moralwashing" their approach to Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine back in February. It said it had "identified statements that give the impression of a more complete Russian exit than actually took place, or saying one thing and doing a...