Fitch lowers UK credit rating from 'stable' to 'negative' in light of Mini Budget

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
This comes a few days after a similar move by the S&P, which downgraded the nation’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”.
Image:

This comes a few days after a similar move by the S&P, which downgraded the nation’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”.

Ratings agency Fitch has lowered the UK's government debt rating from "stable" to "negative" in wake of the Mini Budget, but maintained the UK's "AA-" investment grade. The agency cited the "large and unfunded" fiscal package announced as part of the new government's 'Growth Plan' as a main driver for its decision, which it said could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term. Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners Accordin...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

Invesco appoints new multi-asset boss as David Millar retires