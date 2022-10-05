Swiss arm of second largest French banking group sets up Dubai office

Banque Internationale de Commerce - BRED (Suisse) SA) has named Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, for its flagship regional office. The Geneva-based Swiss bank received approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. It said it will use the DIFC platform to bring tailored expertise in commodity financing to ...