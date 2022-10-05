Swiss arm of second largest French banking group sets up Dubai office

Banque Internationale de Commerce - BRED (Suisse) SA) has named Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, for its flagship regional office. The Geneva-based Swiss bank received approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. It said it will use the DIFC platform to bring tailored expertise in commodity financing to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes