Top 10 best places worldwide for remote working revealed in Savills index

The best destinations in the world to work remotely have been ranked by the Savills Executive Nomad Index, with Lisbon topping the list. It's followed by sunny Miami, then Dubai, the Algarve region in southern Portugal, Barbados in the Caribbean and the Spanish City Barcelona, on the Mediterranean Coast. The Savills Executive Nomad Index ranks 15 destinations for long-term remote workers. All either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and Europe...