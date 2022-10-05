People Moves: Amundi, Julius Baer, Crestbridge, M&G, Quilter, Ogier, Empira Group, Harneys

Amundi Amundi US has appointed Gustavo Lozano as Head of Latin America as of 1 October. He also becomes a member of the Americas Management Committee. Lozano oversees Amundi offices in Mexico City and Santiago, Chile. Prior to his appointment, he served in senior roles in Mexico for 10 years, most recently as Mexico Country Head, Central America & Caribbean. He has more than 30 years of experience in sales and trading in the asset management industry. Prior to joining Amundi, he...
