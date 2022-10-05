Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn

Elon Musk has agreed to buy Twitter for the initially agreed upon price of $44bn, or $54.20 per share, likely putting an end to the high-profile legal battle. Musk sent a letter to Twitter yesterday (4 October) which included an offer to go ahead with the deal, two weeks before they were due to go to trial. Twitter was widely seen as having the stronger case, meaning that it would win its case to force Musk to commit to the takeover or pay a $1bn breakup fee. A letter sent to Twitter...