Square Mile removes Matthews Asia and Franklin fund ratings

Square Mile has removed the ratings of the Matthews Asia Dividend fund and Franklin UK Equity Income fund in its latest ratings round-up. Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research conducted 59 interviews with investment professionals from 34 asset management groups throughout September, leading to three new ratings being awarded, one rating suspended, one downgraded and two removed. The Matthews Asia Dividend fund saw its rating removed, which Square Mile said was due t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes