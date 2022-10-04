Invesco appoints new multi-asset boss as David Millar retires

Invesco has appointed Georgina Taylor head of multi-asset as David Millar heads into retirement, following a three decade-long investment career. Taylor will take over on 1 January 2023 to ensure a smooth transition before Millar retires from his position at the end of March 2023. In addition, fund manager Clive Emery will take on new responsibilities in a new role as head of multi-asset strategies, reporting to Taylor. As head of the multi-asset team, Taylor will report to CIO Stephan...