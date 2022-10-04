Aubrey launches new fund managed by Jon Gumpel

Aubrey Capital Management has launched a new fund, managed by former Brooks Macdonald founder Jon Gumpel. SVS Aubrey Citadel is a diversified, tactical, defensive income fund, which aims to provide investors with a yield of 3.2% and compounding growth and income returns. The fund will invest in equities, bonds and a range of alternative assets, aiming to provide compounding growth and income returns over the medium term, with a risk of between 30-50% of equity markets. Four graphs ex...