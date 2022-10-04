EU adds Anguilla, The Bahamas ,Turks and Caicos Islands to tax blacklist  

Anguilla, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands have been added to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, the European Council said in a statement on 4 October. With these additions, the EU list now consists of 12 jurisdictions: American Samoa Anguilla The Bahamas Fiji Guam Palau Panama Samoa Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands US Virgin Islands Vanuatu Turks and Caicos Islands are listed for the first time. The Bahamas we...