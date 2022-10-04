Two US senators push for AML 'enablers' Act in bid to up adviser transparency

US senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have introduced bipartisan legislation strengthen federal due diligence and transparency requirements to include certain American professionals such as investment advisers, attorneys and accountants. In a statement on 3 October, the bipartisan senators offered the legislation as an amendment to the defense authorization bill set for consideration in the Senate later this year. The senators' 'Establishing New Authorities for...