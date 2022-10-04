Two US senators push for AML 'enablers' Act in bid to up adviser transparency

US senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have introduced bipartisan legislation strengthen federal due diligence and transparency requirements to include certain American professionals such as investment advisers, attorneys and accountants. In a statement on 3 October, the bipartisan senators offered the legislation as an amendment to the defense authorization bill set for consideration in the Senate later this year. The senators' 'Establishing New Authorities for...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes