Baillie Gifford: Risk of a Lehman moment in China 'very low'

A collapse of the property market, continued Covid-19 lockdowns and sabre rattling with Taiwan have been three major drivers to the recent decline in Chinese equities, according to Baillie Gifford's China Growth trust team. In the unaudited interim financial report for the six months to 31 July 2022, managers Sophie Earnshaw and Roderick Snell said the "weakness in Chinese equities" had persisted during the first half of the year. For that time, they reported the trust's NAV had fallen ...