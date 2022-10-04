Three UK fund managers impose liquidity limits on property funds - reports

Three UK fund managers have imposed redemption limits on some property funds due to ongoing volatility in markets. According to the FT, Schroders, Columbia Threadneedle and BlackRock have all had to restrict withdrawals from their funds as liquidity tightens across property funds once again. Columbia Threadneedle has shifted from daily to monthly redemptions across its £2.3bn Threadneedle Pensions Pooled Property fund, citing "liquidity constraints resulting from the recent market volat...