Kim Kardashian fined more than $1m for crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26m (£1.12m) fine for advertising EthereumMax on her Instagram page. The reality-TV star had received $250,000 for advertising the cryptocurrency, without disclosing she had been paid to do so. She also agreed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said not to promote crypto asset securities for three years. "This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, ...