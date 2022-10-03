Mirabaud appoints global head for external asset managers

Mirabaud's wealth management division has appointed Carel Huber as its global head of external asset management (EAM) teams, as it looks to strengthen its offer in the multi-custodian wealth management market. He will be based in Geneva and report to Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner and head of wealth management. He will manage EAM teams in Switzerland and abroad as of 1 October. Huber will continue the development work carried out in recent years by Pierre Donnet, who the firm said "...