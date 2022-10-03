First class regulatory innovation

Christina Rolle of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas explores the new and evolving securities and investment environment in the country. The Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020 (DARE Act/DARE) and the Investment Funds Act, 2019 (the IFA/the IFA, 2019) have gained international acclaim for their innovative, pragmatic responses to vexing regulatory concerns. Legislative initiatives are opportunities to solve problems but they are also opportunities to innovate. We approa...