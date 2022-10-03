Dubai-listed Salama to merge with Islamic insurer, in talks over stake in third insurer

Dubai-listed Salama has confirmed today (3 October) plans for a merger with Takaful Emarat and that it was also in negotiations to acquire a stake in a third insurer, Aman. News service Zawya reported that the deals would make Salama one of the world's top five largest Islamic insurer according to Dubai Financial Market statement. The DFM statement confirmed media reports on Sunday 2 October and said Salama is working to fulfil legal and regulatory requirements as well as Securities & ...
