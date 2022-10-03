Bank of England and Swiss Finma monitoring Credit Suisse as market concern rises - reports

The Bank of England is helping to monitor Credit Suisse after an attempt to calm market nerves instead stoked fears. The move comes following a statement from Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, who felt the need to send an internal memo reassuring staff of the bank's "strong capital base and liquidity position". "I know it is not easy to remain focused amid the many stories you read in the media - in particular, given the many factually inaccurate statements being made," he w...