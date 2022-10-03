Kwarteng set to appoint outside candidate as Treasury chief civil servant - reports

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to appoint Antonia Romeo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, an outside candidate, to replace Tom Scholar as the Treasury's chief civil servant. Government sources told the Financial Times that she had emerged as Kwarteng's "clear preference" to lead the finance ministry, although the final decision is subject to Prime Minister Liz Truss and cabinet secretary Simon Case. If appointed, she would be the first woman to hold the post. Romeo wo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes