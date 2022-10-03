UK chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

UK chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is reversing the proposed scrapping of the 45% rate of income tax for high earners, ten days after it was first unveiled in the Mini Budget. "It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle challenges facing our economy. As a result, I am announcing that we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate," he said in a statement. The chancellor said that this would a...