Harlequin resorts boss jailed for 12 years over £226m fraud case

The man behind a £226m fraud affecting thousands of British victims was today (30 September) jailed at Southwark Crown Court for 12 years following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. The SFO said in a statement on 30 September that David Ames, 70, fraudulently abused his position as chairman of the Harlequin business, exposing over 8,000 investors to huge losses between 2010 and 2015. His conviction on 3rd August was the fourth successful prosecution of an individual by the SFO ...