Countdown to II Awards 2022 ceremony

The much-anticipated annual International Investment Awards 2022 ceremony is now less than one week away.
Listed below are the names of the finalists selected ahead of this year's awards - the 23rd annual event - which is seen as the flagship awards event in international financial services.
The official II Awards 2022 ceremony will be virtual again this year and is set for broadcast on Thursday October 6, 2022, 3pm (UK time).
Gary Robinson, pictured left, Publisher, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their winners and the countdown
to the 23rd Annual International Investment Awards really begins now that the reader's votes are all in, verified and counted.
"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry, by some way, and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.
"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these categories once again.
"We are grateful for the support of our sponsors with the Best Fintech Innovation Award sponsored by Isle of Man Insurtech, The Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group and our Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) Awards was sponsored by Hansard.
Full International Investment Awards 2022 shortlist
The following awards feature a mix of judges votes and II readers votes.
Unsung Hero Award (Advisers) - NEW.
Czyrine Mabini-Retirado - Abacus Financial Consultants
Rubina Khan - Holborn Assets
Nathan Prior - Partners Wealth Management
Roopa Sudharshan - International Money Matters Private Limited
Rashay Makan - Carrick Wealth
Smrithi Singh - International Money Matters Private Limited
Navya Karanth Barkur Sreedhar- International Money Matters Private Limited
Pratyush Golecha - International Money Matters Private Limited
Unsung Hero Award (Industry) - NEW.
Czyrine Mabini-Retirado- Abacus Financial Consultants
Stephen Prout - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Glenn Delaney - Canada Life
Milly Baker - LGT Wealth Management Ltd
Richard Williams - Continental Financial Services SA
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice - Sponsored by Utmost Group*
Abacus Financial Consultants LLC
Abbey Wealth
Ally Wealth Management
Arlo Group
Carrick Wealth
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Capital Management
Infinity Solutions
International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd
OpesFidelio
Partners Wealth Management
Pyrmont Wealth Management
Skybound Wealth Management
W1 Investment Group
*Regional award winners and overall global winner will be announced at the event
Excellence in Client Service - Advisers - Sponsored by Hansard*.
Abacus Financial Consultants LLC
Abbey Wealth
Ally Wealth Management
Aiva
Arlo Group
Carrick Wealth
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Capital Management
Fisher Investments UK
Forth Capital
Infinity Financial Solutions
OpesFidelio
Partners Wealth Management
Qualitas Equity Funds
Skybound Wealth Management
*Regional awards and overall global winner will be announced at the event
Excellence in Client Service - Industry*
Ardan International
Evelyn Partners
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
The UAP Group
*Regional awards and overall global winner will be announced at the event
Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers)
Giles Maynard - Carrick Wealth
Sam Ebbs - Holborn Assets
Nobumitsu Kashiwamura - Infinity Solutions
Elmira Donald - Infinity Solutions
Khushboo Agarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.
Pratyush Golecha - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.
Paul Baker - Seven Insurance Brokers
Carl Turner - W1 Investment Group
Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry)
Andrew Moore - Carrick Wealth
Ali Ben Lmadani - ABL Aviation
Nicolas Henderson - Investors Trust
Jack Rampton - LGT Wealth Management Ltd
James Floyd - The UAP Group
Personality of the Year (Advisers)
Riyad Adamou - Holborn Assests
Seanagh Fannin - Carrick Wealth
Khushboo Agarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.
Anupama Aggarwal - International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd.
Trevor Keidan - Infinity Solutions
Personality of the Year (Industry)
Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board
Andy Newman - LGT Wealth Management Ltd
Simon Pickering - Dept for Enterprise, Isle of Man Govt
Nigel Le Quesne - JTC Group
Rob Shipman - The UAP Group
Per Wimmer - Wimmer Family Office
The following categories are voted for by the II Awards 2022 judging panel.
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund:
Investiper Etico Bilanciato - BCC Risparmio & Previdenza
Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management
FP Foresight Sustainable Real Estate Securities Fund - Foresight Group
KBI Circular Economy Strategy - KBI Global Investors
Fisher Investments Institutional Global Sustainable Equity Impact ESG Fund - Fisher Investments
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc - Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund - Nordea Asset Management
Best Family Office
Wimmer Family Office
MBMG Family Office
Best Fintech Innovation - sponsored by Insurtech Isle of Man
ToroAlerts
MDOTM Ltd
Elysys
Global PayEX
Halo Investing
Raison Finance
AQMetrics
Money Trove Limited
iPensions Group
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
Rathbones
Evelyn Partners
Nova Wealth Limited
VAM Marketing
Waverton Investment Management
LGT Wealth Management
Best International Financial Centre
Bermuda
Isle of Man
Guernsey
Jersey
Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
IFGL
Utmost Group
Best International Life Group (UK)
Canada Life
Utmost Group
Best International Pension Plan
Aurora UAP International Pension Range - The UAP Group
Aurora UAP International Plan - The UAP Group
Aurora UAP US Plan - The UAP Group
International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life Limited
Novia Global International SIPP - Novia Global
Best International Platform
Ardan International
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond
PIMS - RL360
Canada Life Premiere Account - Canada Life
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust
Best International Savings Plan
RSP - RL360
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life
Evolution Plus - Investors Trust
S&P 500 Index - Investors Trust
Aurora UAP International Retirement and Savings Plan - The UAP Group
Best International Trust Product
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life
Advantage Trust - The UAP Group
The Best International Fund Group
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Fisher Investments Europe
Best Protection Plan
IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited
CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life
International Campaign of the Year
Novia Global
Canada Life
Finance Isle of Man
Investors Trust
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
Mauritius Administration and Trust Company
Canada Life
The UAP Group
International DFM Fund/Product of the Year (NEW)
Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy Target Return Fund - Aviva Investors
Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Fund - Aviva Investors
Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund - Rathbone Unit Trust Management
Evelyn Partners
Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry)
Dr. Tanya C. McCartney - Bahamas Financial Services Board
AG2R LA MONDIALE
Standard Bank
LGT Wealth Management Ltd
Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)
OpesFidelio
MDOTM Ltd.
ToroAlerts
Excellence in Fintech (Industry)
Axyon AI srl
Hansard
Investors Trust
Global PayEX
SME Finance
Raison Finance
AQMetrics
iPensions Group
Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres
KBC Asset Management
Finance Isle of Man
Excellence in Sustainability (Industry)
KBC Asset Management
Alquity Investment Management
Morningstar Sustainalytics
VAM Marketing
AG2R LA MONDIALE
Standard Bank Offshore Group
Nordea Asset Management
LGT Wealth Management
KBI Global Investors
European Fund Selector of the Year - sponsored by SharingAlpha, Excellence in Private Banking, Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers), Excellence in Sustainability (Advisers) and any another awards not listed here will be revealed on the day of the awards event.