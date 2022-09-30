Brooks Macdonald Group acquires UK financial planning firm

Brooks Macdonald Group, which has 14 offices across the UK and the three crown dependencies, has bought Adroit Financial Planning from Slater and Gordon UK in a deal that sees it take on assets under advice of around £350m and 650 clients. Manchester-based Adroit specialises in the personal injury and clinical negligence sector, the two parties said in a statement on 30 September. All Adroit's staff will be moving "seamlessly" across "resulting in no redundancies and no impact on t...
