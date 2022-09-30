Fears over 'fire sale' of assets are overstated despite UK rates challenge

Fears over fire sales of quality assets have been largely overstated despite significant rises in yields over the past week, key industry figures say. While the theory of rising rates triggering capital calls and the possibility of liquidity problems was valid, the reality had been overstated and there had been "no crisis management required". Russell Investments head of strategic client solutions David Rae said: "I think the reality of fire sales of quality assets is largely overstated...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes