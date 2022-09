BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched an ETF that aims to offer investors exposure to companies that have a lower potential impact on biodiversity than their peers. The Article 9 BNP Paribas Easy ESG Eurozone Biodiversity Leaders PAB UCITS ETF listed on the Euronext Paris and Deutsche Börse Xetra exchanges on 29 September. It will replicates a Euronext index of about 60 stocks, which represent the top 30% of companies for biodiversity from each sector. BNPP AM said companies are ch...