Netherlands inflation soars to 17%, fuelled by high energy prices 

Inflation in the Netherlands soared in September 2022 to a record 17% on the back of very high energy costs. In an update on 30 September, the Dutch statistics agency CBS said this was an initial estimate using the harmonized European measurement method. In August, inflation was 13.7% on an annual basis. Energy prices in the Netherlands economy were 114% higher and food prices saw a double digit increase to 10.5%. According to Netherlands news agency ANP, the harmonized European...