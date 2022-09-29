Ince Group makes settlements with former CEO and ex-finance head 

The Ince Group said on 28 September it will pay its former chief executive and previous head of finance £15,000 each in settlements of claims following their removal earlier this year. The AIM-listed PLC, which provides legal, accounting, financial services, consulting, and pensions advice services, said in a stock market statement that it had "now entered into individual settlement agreements with Adrian Biles, a former director of the Company and director/partner of certain subsidiaries,...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes