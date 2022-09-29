Irish funds must prepare as 'matter of urgency' for new SFDR deadline

The Central Bank of Ireland's documentation filing deadline for upcoming Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) measures are "a matter of urgency" for investment firms, according to international law firm Pinsent Masons' briefing update on 29 September. It comes after the Central Bank confirmed that it would open a fast-track approval process for fund document updates before SFDR Level 2 measures come into force on 1 January 2023. Funds will have until 1 December 2022 to file ...