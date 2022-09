BlackRock has launched a blockchain technology ETF as it notes the continued growth of digital assets is "driving demand" for investment strategies in this space. The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is listed on Euronext, has a total expense ratio of 0.5% and tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped index. It is made up of 35 global companies from both developed and emerging markets. 75% of the exposure is to companies whose primary business is related to bl...