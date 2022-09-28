Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The central bank said it was ready to “restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion” to UK households.
Image:

The central bank said it was ready to “restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion” to UK households.

The Bank of England has delayed gilt sales, which was to be the start of the reversal of Quantitative Easing, instead making temporary purchases of long-dated gilts from today "to restore orderly market conditions". "The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome," the bank added. It said they will be strictly time limited and last until 14 October. The central bank said that it had been monitoring the significant repricing of gilts in recent day...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

IMF urges UK government to re-evaluate Mini Budget

Jupiter's Buxton blames 'ESG zeitgeist' for energy crisis over Putin