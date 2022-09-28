DIFC working group launches ESG self-assessment tool in bid to up UAE standards

Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group has launched a new self-assessment tool for companies of any size to measure their maturity of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies and practices. The DSFWG was established in 2019 by Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Financial Market, to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of sustainability in the UAE. The tool was developed in-line with the principles of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes