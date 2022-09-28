UK pensions being moved out of Britain amid pound collapse

clock • 1 min read
UK pensions being moved out of Britain amid pound collapse

The crashing pound is prompting many of the 1.8m British expats across Europe to consider moving their British pensions to overseas jurisdictions to protect their retirement income, says James Green, investment director and Europe divisional manager at deVere Group. He said: "The pound - which was already one of the year's worst performing currencies - is under enormous pressure. "It comes after the UK government announced on Friday the most radical package of tax cuts since 1972, and h...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

More on Pensions

The Bank of England announced it would intervene today
Pensions

BoE gilt market intervention gives 'breathing room' to embattled pension schemes

Jonathan Stapleton and Stephanie Baxter
clock 28 September 2022 • 6 min read
The dominant player in the Irish ETF market is BlackRock, which controls 61% of ETF AUM in the country
Funds

IMF warns of concentration of liquidity providers in Irish ETF market

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
European ETF growth outpaces UCITS over the past decade
Funds

European ETF growth outpaces UCITS over the past decade

Investment Week
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read