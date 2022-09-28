UK pensions being moved out of Britain amid pound collapse

The crashing pound is prompting many of the 1.8m British expats across Europe to consider moving their British pensions to overseas jurisdictions to protect their retirement income, says James Green, investment director and Europe divisional manager at deVere Group. He said: "The pound - which was already one of the year's worst performing currencies - is under enormous pressure. "It comes after the UK government announced on Friday the most radical package of tax cuts since 1972, and h...