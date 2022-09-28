HMRC targets offshore companies which own UK properties in double salvo 

The UK's HMRC is sending out two letters in a series of waves starting this month as part of a new campaign targeting offshore companies that own UK properties. As part of the campaign, HMRC will be writing to offshore companies to ask whether the entity is compliant with its UK tax affairs, and may ask whether the same is true of any individual's associated with the entity (i.e. shareholders). According to Hetal Sanghvi, partner in the tax team at law firm Edwin Coe, the campaign is th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes