HMRC targets offshore companies which own UK properties in double salvo 

The UK's HMRC is sending out two letters in a series of waves starting this month as part of a new campaign targeting offshore companies that own UK properties. As part of the campaign, HMRC will be writing to offshore companies to ask whether the entity is compliant with its UK tax affairs, and may ask whether the same is true of any individual's associated with the entity (i.e. shareholders). According to Hetal Sanghvi, partner in the tax team at law firm Edwin Coe, the campaign is th...