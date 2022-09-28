Close Brothers' profits plunge as volatility hits Winterflood business

clock • 2 min read
The group’s share price is down 33.40 year-to-date, according to Morningstar data.
Close Brothers saw its profits drop by 13% in the year to July as its Winterflood business was hit by volatile markets and a decline in trading activity. The group's adjusted operating profit reduced to £234.8m from £270.7m in the 12 months to July as Winterflood was struck by a 77% plunge in profits to £14.1m, down from £60.9m last year. The core banking division grew its earnings by 7% to £227m, but the firm also recorded weakness in the asset management division. Adjusted operatin...

